By | Sports Bureau | Published: 7:25 pm

Hyderabad: Anand and Yamini will lead the Telangana men’s and women’s team respectively at the 1st Senior National Fistball Championship which will be held at Ernakulam, Kerala from January 26 to 28.

Men: Anand (C), Charan, Venkat, Santosh, Phani, Aravind, Prashanth, Naresh, Rahul, Shashank, Uday, Arun, Rishi. Coach: Rajanna.

Women: Yamini (C), Divya Das, Keerthana, Swetha, Ravali, Madhumitha, Tanusha, Tapaswi, Deepshika, Rishi, Sahari Grace. Coach: Chetana.