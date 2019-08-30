Anand, cadre to join YSRCP

By | Correspondent | Published: 7:35 pm

Visakhapatnam: Telugu Desam Party’s Adari Anand who unsuccessfully contested the Anakapalle Lok Sabha seat in the recent elections, has decided to quit the party and join the ruling YSRCP.

Son of Visakha Dairy chairman and TDP strongman in the region Adari Tulasi Rao, Anand wanted to join the YSRCP before the elections but had to stay back and contest the polls due to pressure from party president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. After his loss to Dr Satyavati by a huge margin, he now wants to join the ruling party and already held talks with its president.

Anand is expected to join YSRCP on September 1 along with 11 directors of the Visakha Dairy, some ZPTC and MPTC members. Visakha Dairy has carved a niche for itself in north Andhra with about four lakh dairy farmers supplying milk to the dairy and progressing well. Anand’s exit will weaken the party and leave it in a position beyond recovery in the district, it is felt.

