Anand Devarakonda’s next is a comedy thriller

By | Anjani Dugyala | Published: 10:02 pm

Although, the tragic romance drama Dorasani starring Anand Devarakonda failed to kick off at the box office. Despite the slow narrative and faulty screenplay, what worked in the Anand’s favour was his performance which impressed industry insiders plenty. Now he has moved on from the box office debacle and is working on new projects.

After Dorasani, a lot of scripts came his way in the two months following the release and he finally gave his nod to a couple of them. While the details of his second film are yet-to-be announced, information about his third film details have been shared on social media by BA Raju who took to his Twitter handle to share the news.

“Hero @ananddeverkonda 3rd film is a concept based comedy thriller.Dir by #DomodaraAttada and Produced by #VijayMattapally,#PradeepErrabelly under #TangaProductionsLLP (USA). Regular shoot commence from November 2019,” wrote Raju. According to reports, the youngster will be working with debutant director Vinod on his second film. While Bhavya creations is likely to bankroll the new-age flick. The shooting has reportedly begun.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter