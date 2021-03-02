Anand Deverakonda’s next is ‘Pushpaka Vimanam’

The first look of the film has been released by the makers.

After making Telugu debut with Dorasani, actor Anand Deverakonda received a commendable applause with Middle Class Melodies that was released in OTT platform. His upcoming project is going to be a concept-based movie titled “Pushpaka Vimanam” which is being directed by debutant Damodar.

Jointly Presented By Vijay Deverakonda’s production banner ‘King of the Hill Productions’ and Tanga Productions. The first look of the film has been released by the makers. Director admitted that he got inspired by a news article and built the story with real-life characters. “Firstly, I narrated the story to Anand Deverakonda’s father Govardhan Rao Deverakonda who liked the script very much and assured to also produce the movie.

During that time, Anand was busy with Dorasani movie. I felt Anand would aptly suit for the character in the story and that’s how this film got kick started” said Damodar. Anand Deverakonda plays a government school teacher and primarily depicts the happenings in middle-class families and the dramatic situations taking place about marriage. Actor Sunil and Naresh will be seen in pivotal roles and Sanvi Megha, Geeta Saayini are the female leads in this film. The film is a complete comedy entertainer. Currently, the movie is post-production stage. The release of the this venture is expected soon.

Geeth Saini, Saanve Megghana, Sunil, Naresh, Harsha Vardhan, Giridhar, Kireeti, Badhram, viva Harsha, Abhijeeth, Ajay, Sudarshan, Saranya, Meena Vasu, shaking Seshu are among the cast. Cinematography from Hestin Jose Joseph while Ram Miriyala is rendering the music.

