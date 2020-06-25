Anand Pandit working on slate of films to offer for free to cinemas

By | Published: 2:57 pm

Mumbai: As a goodwill gesture, producer Anand Pandit is planning to offer a slate of his films to exhibitors free of cost, giving them permission to screen the films in their cinema halls.

“As we slowly come out of this lockdown, it is my dream to see movie halls running once again. I thought what would be better than giving our audiences some free entertainment within their favourite environs of a cinema hall, while keeping all tenets of social distancing in mind. My idea is that all cine-goers have to spend on is their popcorn and food,” said the producer, who has backed films like “Total Dhamaal” and “Sarkar 3” in the past.

Pandit is waiting for permissions to announce the names of the films.

The producer already has had preliminary conversations with several cinema hall owners. He intends to meet them soon to work out the details.

“We know the hardships cinema owners are going through. We have a very strong understanding of how their business has been impacted. This might be a good way to get many to return to the theatres,” said Pandit, whose films “Chehre” and “The Big Bull” are expected to release later this year.