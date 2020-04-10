Anandnagar Welfare Society founder secretary no more

By | Published: 3:50 pm 4:10 pm

Hyderabad: Ayyagari Raja Rao, the founder secretary of Anandnagar Welfare Society passed away due to health-related ailments on Friday. He was 89 and is survived by two daughters and two sons. His last rites were performed at Panjagutta graveyard by afternoon.

As an employee of AG Office Raja Rao took the lead to give a shape to the Anand Nagar colony. Thanks to Raja Rao’s keen interest, the colony got a school, a spacious community hall and sports facilities in the heart of the city. He approached officials with plethora of petitions to ensure better living conditions for the colony residents.

In the capacity of the founder Director of the AG Office Cooperative Credit Society and Secretary of AG Office Cooperative Housing Society, Raja Rao played pivotal role in developing Sham Nagar, Maruthi Nagar, Sharada Nagar and Kakatiya Nagar. Being the founder secretary of the Anandnagar Welfare Society, Raja Rao promoted sports and cultural programmes in a big way. A walker and carroms player, Rao was present in all tournaments conducted by the AWA Sports Academy.

