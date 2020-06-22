Ananth Mahadevan’s Marathi film at Cannes festival online market

By | Published: 5:30 pm

Mumbai: Ananth Mahadevan’s Marathi film ‘‘Mai Ghat: Crime No 103/2005″, will be screened at the ‘Marche du Film Online, or the online film market, to held during the 73rd Cannes film festival on June 25.

Owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the festival will be held online this year and there is no competition section. However, the film market, where filmmakers from around the world get a chance to showcase their projects for prospective buyers, will continue in the festival’s online version.

“This year the festival has announced an official selection of films to be shown under the Marche du Film section. A few days ago I have got a call from Directorate of Film Festivals of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, informing me that they have selected ‘Mai Ghat’ from India for the ‘Marche du Film’ this year,” Mahadevan told IANS.

The Marche du Film Online will happen between June 22 and June 26.

The film ‘Mai Ghat: Crime No 103/2005′ is a film based on the real-life story of Prabhavati Amma from Kerala, who lost her son Udayakumar due to police brutality in 2005. The film features Usha Yadav and Ravi Singh in the pivotal roles.

The filmmaker looked back at his challenge while making the film: “Since it is a real-life story of police brutality, finding financers for the project was tough. I think (producer) Mohini (Gupta) went ahead with a conviction to support the film because it is the silent battle fought by a mother for 13 years.”

Mahadevan added: “This is a prestigious moment for all of us because the government is acknowledging our cinema for the international festival. I have informed Prabhavati Amma.”

Since 1959, Cannes has been hosting a film market while the prestigious festival is on. The film at Cannes is one of the largest film markets in the world. Last year, more than 4,000 films from 121 countries were selected for the market. This year, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic the film market will be held online.