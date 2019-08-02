Ananya Panday is ‘So Positive’

By | Published: 9:26 pm

Spreading more awareness and taking the word to nooks and corners of the country, Ananya Panday was seen passionately promoting her initiative ‘So Positive’ at Isabella Thoburn College, Lucknow, where she met about 4,000 students. Ananya Panday, who is currently busy shooting for her upcoming next Pati Patni Aur Woh at Lucknow, took out time and met all the college girls in the city.

The moment Ananya Panday entered, the auditorium heard the loudest cheer for the ‘Best student’ as she’s the youngest influencer promoting her digital social responsibility initiative, So Positive. At the college, the actor met and greeted the teachers and a massive gathering of 4,000 girl students with whom she interacted on the initiative, the intent and her passion.

After the meet and greet, Ananya went to the chapel for prayers and gave an introduction about her unique initiative ‘So Positive’. The initiative has gone so viral and it has reached a broader level that one of the students came running to her wearing a ‘So Positive’ t-shirt claiming to be the biggest fan of Ananya Panday — a proof of how the initiative finds resonance with one and all!