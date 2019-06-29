Anasuya Bharadwaj is destiny’s child

By | Published: 8:43 pm

She is beautiful, she is charming, can act and dance too. And, the camera loves her.

Chirpy anchor-actor Anasuya Bharadwaj who rode both, small screen and silver screen, with great aplomb left the audiences mesmerised ever since she entered the industry.

Over the years, Anasuya has built an impressive portfolio with a wide and varied rainbow of presentations with shows like Jabardasth’, ‘Maa Mahalakshmi’, ‘Boom Boom’, ‘A Date with Anasuya’ and ‘Bindass’. Rounding up the veritable array is her portrayal of Rangammatta in the movie ‘Rangasthalam’. Her steps to stardom have been brisk, but she says, “I reached where I am with a clear sense of direction, sheer hard work and lot of planning.” That’s true indeed, as she continues to be ranked among the most sought-after television personalities.

The MBA graduate with a specialisation in HR, was a student who was keen and focused on her studies till providence unraveled its own designs. A casual response to an advertisement seeking anchors led to Anasuya’s foray into the glamour world. And, so began her career as a VJ with MAA Music and then as newsreader on Sakshi TV. However, she cemented her position by hosting entertainment shows on television. The jump to the big screen would happen later.

Hosting shows, she says, prepared her in handling different people. “Being a TV host taught me to comfortably tackle the good, bad and the ugly.” Her comfort on-camera is what caught the attention of not only viewers, but also channel heads and producers. She impishly points out, “I have to face the camera and believe me I have a flair for flirting with the camera.” So, it was inevitable that her larger-than-life persona would beckon her to the big screen.

Calculated gamble

“It took me some time to plan the big move and wait for the right offer,” she adds. The right script and character came with ‘Soggade Chinni Nayana’ starring Nagarjuna. Though it was a small role, she won hearts with her dance. This was followed with her steps in ‘Winner’, but what actually won the admiration of critics as well as her fans was Anasuya’s restrained and controlled performance in cop movie ‘Kshanam’. However, as is the norm in the industry, typecasting creeped in.“Kshanam was followed by a series of offers in which they wanted me to play a cop. I heard more than 10 similar scripts,” she recalls.

And the same happened after ‘Rangasthalam’. “My Rangammatta character ended in at least three film offers with a similar role,” she laughs aloud. The careful planner that she is, Anasuya has been very choosy with roles. “Destiny has a map for everyone. I try to be very careful in sticking to the map and not stray from it,” she says. Currently, her next movie ‘Kathanam’ is all set for release and in the pipeline is Vijay Devarakonda’s maiden production. “Promise not to ask for more details,” laughs Anasuya, only to add, “I am going to be part of a multi-starrer, but I can’t talk anymore about it. It’s a dark comedy.”

How does she juggle her personal life being a wife, mother and a successful star? “There is no conflict, if one is clear about priorities. For me, the demarcations are clear,” she says adding, “the other day, I was watching Anne Hathaway in The Intern. It’s an amazing movie about a working woman and I connected to it.” While her career is on an upward streak, she still hasn’t forgotten her TV roots. “Most television stars forget the small screen once they make it to films. Why should it be like that? I have decided to stay with the small screen.”

Quizzed about what she plans to do next, she quips, “I want to be where I want to be and not where other people want me to be,” says the anchor-actor. “I have a hunger for acting and want to carve my own path. Honestly, I am thirsty for a good name, admiration and though money is important, it’s not everything,” signs off Anasuya Bharadwaj.