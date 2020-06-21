Watch: Anchor Udaya Bhanu plants saplings at Jubilee Hills park

By | Published: 12:24 pm

Accepting the Green Indian Challenge from Rajya Sabha member Joginapally Santosh Kumar, Telugu television anchor Udaya Bhanu on Sunday planted three saplings at a public park near Jubilee Hills in the city.

As part of the State government’s Haritha Haram campaign, more and more film stars have been planting saplings to spread out the message.

Speaking on the occasion, Udaya Bhanu said, “It is important for all of us to grow trees. We know how the world has been polluted and the coronavirus pandemic is the result of it. We can live without food and water for a day, we couldn’t imagine to live without oxygen for even a minute,” she said.

Udaya Bhanu further said that it is everybody’s responsibility to give a happy environment for the coming generations.

“It is a great initiative from the State government to bring out an awareness among the public to improve greenery. MP Santosh Kumar’s love for nature has made him adopt the 2,042 acre Keesara reserve forest area. It’s high time we realise the importance of trees. We are already buying water from the market. We should not see a day where we have to buy oxygen in the market. Since I am also a nature lover since childhood, I named my two daughters — Bhoomi and Aaradhya. I pledge to continue my support and encourage people towards building a greener environment through this initiative. I pass the Green India Challenge to former actor Renu Desai, director Sampath Nandi, senior Telugu comedian Brahmanandam garu,” she said.

Watch:

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .