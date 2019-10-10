Anchoring her way into viewers’ hearts

By | Published: 8:39 pm 8:42 pm

When you switch on any Telugu channel on TV, most of the time it’s likely that you would see her hosting a show with a lot of enthusiasm. Avid television viewers in both Telugu-speaking States seem to love her for her beautiful smile and dimples. Meet Manjusha Rampalli, the bubbly anchor who got noticed for her dimples and attracts everybody with her talk.

Manjusha started her career as a child artiste in the film Kuchi Kuchi Kunamma, alongside Kalatapasvi K Viswanath, directed by Ashok Kumar. Later on, she featured as a child artiste in some of the TV serials like Aasala Pallaki, Ahalya and Chakravakam. She acted in an independent film Omkaram as one of the main leads.

In 2005, she moved to the small screen to work as an anchor for Gemini Television. She has become a well-known face for hosting popular shows like 24 Frames, Style Style Ra, Flash Back, and a few episodes of Pattukunte Pattu Cheera, Aata Kavala Paata Kavala, Subhalagnam, Pelli Pustakam show for Zee Telugu and Aanandam show for Maa TV.

Manjusha who is currently an anchor for ETV Telugu shows like Abhiruchi, Pushpaka Vimanam and singing show Muqabla on ETV Plus says, “Anchoring is not an easy job. The whole show depends on the anchor, how she carries the show from the start to the end. I imagine myself to be a queen and enjoy while I host a show. I would say it was a fortunate entry into the small screen; in fact, I started my career when I was in class IX. The best part is I never took a break from my studies. I’m a post-graduate in MA political science.”

Currently, she is hosting shows like My Choice, Meeru Nenu O Pata for ETV Cinema. She interviewed many popular and renowned Indian film stars and celebrities, besides hosting Celebrity Cricket League (2015), Zee Cine Awards 2017, the red carpet of IIFA 2016 and 2017 and SIIMA 2019.

With an experience of hosting over 4,000-plus shows as an anchor, most of them celebrity interviews, Manjusha says: “I grew up watching movies; in fact, I can call myself a movie lover, I even watch old movies with my father. Because of this habit, it was easy for me to interview senior most actors in the industry too.”

“People know me more after Rakhi movie; it was the biggest break for my career as even today people call me Rakhi sister, which makes me feel happy,” shares Manjusha who is very picky about her choice of roles. If she feels the role suits her and gives her more recognition, then she’s okay acting whether it’s a movie or web series.

