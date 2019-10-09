Ancient idols discovered in Mancherial

By | Published: 11:26 pm

Mancherial: Four ancient rock idols of Lord Ganesh and some other deities were found by a shepherd in the forest when he was grazing his sheep in Lingannapet village limits in Kotapalli mandal on Wednesday.

It was learnt that the shepherd, Ellaiah, belonging to Lingannapet accidentally spotted the four idols and a broken rock lamp under a tree in a spot in the forest fringes. He informed about his discovery to residents of the habitations, who in turned rushed to the spot and performed prayers to the statues by smearing vermilion and turmeric powder.

It is learned that two idols resembles Lord Ganesh and the other two looked like Lord Hanuman and Buddha. Villagers were not able to get clarity on the identity of the idols. However, the age of the statues is yet to be ascertained by authorities of Archaeology department.

