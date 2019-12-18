And a Ruler is born on-screen

By | Published: 8:21 pm

After a blockbuster with Balakrishna, prominent producer C Kalyan has once again ventured to go ahead with the same hit combination, Balakrishna and director KS Ravikumar with the aid of a script by Paruchuri Murali. Before embarking onto this project, they were ready with another narrative, but the climax failed to appeal to them and Murali’s narration impressed them and the ultimate ‘Ruler’ was born on-screen.

KS Ravikumar, speaking about the change of the script, said that there was some lacuna in the content of climax with the previous script. “When we were hesitating, Murali garu came out with a brilliant one. Normally, Balayya is an out-and-out mass hero. He has more and more mass following. But Ruler will cater not only to the masses, but also to the general audience.

About two or three characters, one will come to know when the film is viewed. This is a story that happens in UP. A fantastic story and this is a full-length commercial entertainer,” KS said.When asked about Balayya’s short temperament displayed on a few occasions, KS supported Balakrishna and said that even he has short temper. “It is not with any ill-will or anger.

It erupts only at times when things do not happen on time. He is very cool. But, he may lose his temper on his assistants. They are also well-tuned to him from many years. Of late, I also realised and repented for those moments when I lost my temper on shooting locations,” KS added. Further, he went on to say that the shooting of Ruler commenced in August and is slated for release in December.

“One can imagine how fast and accurately we would have carried out the work without any break or delay. We shot songs, scenes and fights in Bangkok, Munnar and many other places. When we are racing with shooting, it is really not possible to hold one’s anger if somebody does not properly correspond with our pace. However, Ruler will be a film for the fans to remember forever,” Ravikumar shared.

