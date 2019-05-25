And the legacy continues…

By | Published: 12:46 am 4:51 pm

Belonging to the fourth generation of a family of musicians, Mohammed Aslam Khan was born and brought up in Hyderabad. At the age of 15, he started learning the ‘sarangi’ from his father, the late Ustad Sayeed-ur-Rahman, who was a staff artist with the All India Radio and, within a few years, became an expert. His father was so happy with his son that he gifted him a customised sarangi from Meerut in 2010.

Trained in the ‘Kirana’ and ‘Senia’ gharanas of North Indian music, Aslam Khan underwent advance training under the late Ustad Sabir Khan sahab. “With my guru’s blessings, I won a two-year scholarship from the Sahitya Kala Parishad, Delhi, in 2005,” says Aslam Khan, whose great grandfather was a court musician who played the sarangi in the Nizam’s darbar.

Aslam Khan has given several performances in India, has travelled to 34 countries, and counts a gold plate awarded by former President APJ Abdul Kalam for his solo performance among his treasured accomplishments. Aslam Khan, who has no qualms about performing in many temples, says music is his ‘only dharam’. “I have played Sai Baba bhajans and Telugu devotional songs, took part in Hanuman Jayanthi celebrations in Hanuman temples, and during Navaratri in Durga temples. Music does not have a religion,” he says.

This B-High-grade artiste in All India Radio, like any musician, has a few favourite ragas. “There are many ragas that I like, but the one I love the most is Charukesi. It suits all moods. I also enjoy playing Jog, Yaman, Purvi kalyani, Todi, Bhairav, Nat Bhairav, and Madhuvanti, just to name a few,” smiles Aslam, who conducts online classes and has students around the world.

The bow instrument sarangi has given Aslam many sweet memories. “Once, Ustad Ghulam Ali Khan, Pakistan’s famous ghazal singer, came to Hyderabad on a tour. I accompanied him for all his concerts at different venues. When we were performing at Ravindra Bharathi, he started one of his hit ghazals, which is more than 45 years old. That one had this sarangi bit which is very complicated and I played the same bit in the concert. He was very happy and turned back and gave me a ‘shabhaashi’. Later, after that particular song, he took my name in front of the audiences and praised my playing and said this particular bit was played by one of the senior most players, Ustad Bundu Khan Saheb, in his album and after that ‘this young boy’ played wonderfully. This is one of the most memorable moments in my life which I can never forget,” concludes Aslam, who has played for several Telugu and Hindi films, jazz, fusions, and aims to spread awareness on the sarangi.

The sarangi

About two feet high, the sarangi weighs around 7-7.5 kg. Once, Aslam Khan had an incident where his instrument broke while travelling. Since then, he carries his sarangi personally, and has made a special bag for it.

The sarangi is made with a single wood block of red cedar, and resembles a human body. It has a head, eyes, mouth, chest and stomach, apart from 35-40 sympathetic strings which run under the three main strings Sa, Pa and base Sa.