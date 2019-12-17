‘Andala Rakshasi’ wants to be different

By | Published: 10:09 pm

Lavanya Tripathi is indisputably one of the glamorous stars of Telugu cinema. From the movie Andala Rakshasi to her recent outing Arjun Suravaram, her journey has been pleasant and she terms the current phase in her career as ‘more than satisfactory’.

“This phase of career is calm. I am doing different kinds of scripts because as an actor one has to keep exploring different genres. Now I think I have better knowledge about the scripts to choose and I can foresee things. This phase of my career is more about doing different things, I can say,” Lavanya told Hyderabad Today.

Lavanya is jubilant over the positive talk that she has been receiving for Arjun Suravaram. “The love that I am getting from everyone is a kind of celebration. And we already had a couple of success parties marking the movie’s success at the box office. Since the success came after a little gap for all of us, the mood is quite positive and I am getting ready for my next,” she says.

As she turned 29 recently, Lavanya says she is spending time with her family back home. “They are the most fun people you’ll ever meet. I’m lucky to have such a family. I have very supporting parents, sister and brother. They inspire me everyday to do better. They are my biggest strength,” she adds. Although she admits that she is not a birthday-celebrating kind of a person, she would like to have both family and friends around her on that day.

Lavanya’s favourite on-screen pair is yesteryear star late Sridevi and Kamal Haasan. “Sridevi is my idol. I grew up watching the movie Sadma. The on-screen chemistry between Sridevi and Kamal in the movie is evergreen,” she says.

Her philosophy of life — “I’ve a couple, actually. You have to treat everyone how you are like to be treated. And no one can give the light that shines from within. You have to be very positive to make feel people around you positive,” she says.

Lavanya would have been a fashion designer if not an actor. “The only thing I knew for the longest time is to do something with art, if not acting. A fashion designer maybe; I will direct a short film and show to this world,” she quips.

The actor feels that it is nice to keep in touch with fans on social media. Sometimes, it can be really toxic. “I think taking a break once in a while is really important because excess of anything is bad,” the actor says.

The actor says she doesn’t have any dream role to play on-screen but she would try versatile characters in the movies to come. She is currently prepping for her next movie with Sundeep Kishan. Touted to be a sports drama, the movie is titled A1 Express.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter