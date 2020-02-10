Andhra Bank biennial general body meeting held

By | Published: 12:54 am

Hyderabad: Andhra Bank Minorities Welfare Association conducted it’s 4th Biennial General Body Meeting in which more than 500 participants took part.

Andhra Bank General Manager HR, Nagaraju and N Mallavadhanalu CGM and invitees from Union Bank of India and Corporation Bank apart from trade union leaders were present.

Chairman of the Association Syed Rafi Jani Saheb stressed upon strengthening of the association as well as strengthening of the PSU Banks. Important issues like amalgamation of banks, long pending wage revision and staff welfare issues were addressed.

