Andhra Bank era comes to an end

By | Business Bureau | Published: 12:30 am

Hyderabad: Andhra Bank was founded by the eminent freedom fighter and a multifaceted genius, Dr. Bhogaraju Pattabhi Sitaramayya. The Bank was registered on 20th November 1923 and commenced business on 28th November 1923 with a paid up capital of Rs 1.00 lakh and an authorised capital of Rs 10.00 lakhs. Headquartered in Hyderabad, the bank has been a key service provider in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The bank explaining about its logo said, the Symbol of Infinity denotes a Bank that is prepared to do any thing, to go to any lengths, for the customer. The Blue pointer on the top represents the philosophy of a Bank that is always looking for growth and newer directions. The Key hole represents Safety and Security. The Chain indicates togetherness. The colours Red and Blue denote dynamism and solidity.

Total Business increased to Rs. 3,98,511 Crore as on 31.03.2019, from Rs. 3,72,605 Crore as on 31.03.2018 registering a growth rate of 6.95%.

Total Deposits increased to Rs. 2,19,821 Crore from Rs. 2,08,070 Crore in the previous year, registering a growth rate of 5.65%.

CASA Deposits increased to Rs. 68,998 Crore from Rs. 64,596 Crore, registering a growth rate of 6.81%. Cost of Deposits stood at 5.53%.

Gross Bank Credit increased to Rs. 1,78,690 Crore from Rs. 1,64,535 Crore, registering a growth rate of 8.60%.

Credit Deposit Ratio stood at 81.29% compared to 79.10% in the last year.

Yield on advances stood at 8.54%

Net Interest Margin stood at 3.31%.

Non-Interest Income stood at Rs.2045 Crore. v Net Loss for 2018-19 stood at Rs.2786 Crore.

Net NPAs to Net Advances Ratio stood at 5.73%.

Bank has 6687 delivery channels comprising of 2885 branches, 4 Extension Counters and 3798 number of ATMs/BNAs/CRs.

