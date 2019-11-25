Andhra Bank off to winning start in Kabaddi championship

By | Published: 10:30 pm 10:54 pm

Hyderabad: Andhra Bank defeated Sports Authority of Telangana State 55-33 in the inaugural match of the Telangana State A league inter-departmental kabaddi championship, organised by Telangana Kabaddi Association and Jyoti Youth Club at the SATS Indoor Stadium in Saroornagar on Monday.

The league will see 10 teams – South Central Railway,Andhra Bank, Sports Authority of Telangana State, Telangana Postal, HAL, AOC, Sports Authority of India, Telangana State Police, State Bank of India, TSRTC vying for the top honours.

