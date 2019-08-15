Andhra Bank proactive steps for customer support

By | Published: 11:35 pm

Hyderabad: Andhra Bank Secunderabad zonal office here on Wednesday conducted customers’ meet for MSME and retail borrowers who had availed loans from the bank and were promptly repaying it.

Andhra Bank Secunderabad zone, DGM, DV Dhanunjaya said in tune with Government of India’s plan for sustained economic growth of MSMEs and alignment of PSBs as active partners in the Indian growth story, Andhra Bank had stepped forward proactively.

“We are proactively enlisting the support of customer base in enhancing performance and addressing area specific issues and tapping the growth potential,” he said. The bank aims to enhance ease of living by increasing its responsiveness to the needs of its customers in the areas of credit support for economic growth, infrastructure, housing, women empowerment, education, export, Mudra, financial inclusion and technology.

Rao said Secunderabad zone was catering to varying needs of customers through 79 branches and 128 ATMs in Secunderabad and Malkajgiri-Medchal area.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter