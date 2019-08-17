Andhra Bank reviews performance

By | Business Bureau | Published: 10:55 pm

Hyderabad: Andhra Bank held the first stage of the bottom-up consultative process designed to generate ideas and review performance. The same will continue on August 18 as well.

This was a first of its kind consultations where branches were asked to review their performance, deliberate on the issues before the banking sector, and ideate on future strategy and the way forward.

It focuses on ways and means to increase credit to various sectors of the economy, enhance use of technology to bring about innovation and enable big data analytics, and make banking citizen-centric as well as more responsive to the needs and aspirations of senior citizens, farmers, small industrialists, youth entrepreneurs, students and women.

The meeting was chaired by J Packirisamy (MD and CEO), Rajendra Kumar (Hyderabad-1 zonal manager) and KT Venumadhav (GM-Head Office), M Ravindra Kumar (Hyderabad-2 zonal manager) and N Mallavadhanulu (GM) and D V Dhanunjaya Rao (Secunderbad zonal manager) also participated.

A similar exercise was taken up the Nizamabad zone, led by its zonal manager PVV Satyanaryana.

A number of implementable suggestions have come up on improving their performance. These suggestions are being collated and will be sent to higher authorities for discussions at the SLBC/State level, along with comparative performance assessment of the branches under each zone.

