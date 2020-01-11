Andhra Bank to offer gold bond scheme from Jan 13

By | Business Bureau | Published: 12:32 am

Hyderabad: Andhra Bank announced the opening of Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2019-20 – Series-VIII for subscription at all its branches from January 13 to 17.

The issue price is at Rs 4,016 per gram with a discount of Rs 50 per gram if subscribed through digital mode.

Andhra Bank customers having Internet banking facility can apply online for SGB Bonds and avail the discount.

These bonds can be be held by a person resident in India as an individual, or on behalf of minor child, or jointly with any other individual. The bond may also be held by a Trust, HUFs, charitable institution and university.

The minimum investment in the bonds will be one gram with a maximum limit of 4 KG for individuals and HUF and 20 Kg for trusts and similar entities notified by the Government.

The bonds will be repayable on the expiration of eight years from the date of issue of the Bonds. Pre-mature redemption is permitted after fifth year.

They will bear interest from the date of issue at the rate of 2.5 per cent (fixed rate) per annum. Interest will be paid in half-yearly rests and the last interest shall be payable along with principal on maturity, the bank said in a release.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.