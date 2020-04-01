Andhra Bank’s glorious innings ends in HCA

By | Published: 12:01 am 7:30 pm

Hyderabad: Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank will officially merge with Union Bank from Wednesday (April 1). With this, it will end the glorious chapter of Andhra Bank’s cricket team as it could possibly lose its affiliation in Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA). Started in 1972 under the leadership of late N Sriramachandra Murthy and late CS Sham Lal, Andhra Bank developed into one of the strongest cricket teams in the country. Having dominated the local leagues and tournaments for many years, the bank produced over 50 first class cricketers and also four internationals in Kenia Jayantilal, MV Narasimha Rao, SL Venkatapathy Raju, VVS Laxman and G Hanuma Vihari.

Now, the present players who are in the Andhra Bank will be left without any team in the local tournaments. HCA secretary R Vijayanand said they have not yet decided on the future of the team as far as local matches were concerned. “We will discuss the matter and decide on the modalities once the coronavirus epidemic is over,’’ he said.

Andhra Bank players are not as lucky as State Bank of Hyderabad which had merged with State Bank of India a few years ago. Since SBI has the affiliation with HCA, the SBH players were accommodated and continued to play in the local tournaments. However, Union Bank has no affiliation with HCA at present and therefore Andhra Bank cricketers will be hard hit. For Hyderabad cricket, it would also be a massive blow as one of the few institutional teams that churned out quality players and was one of the big teams in the league. Andhra Bank was a good platform for any young players who would aspire to play big cricket.

Former Hyderabad swing bowler P Jyothi Prasad said it is really sad, but it is a stark reality of Andhra Bank going into history books. “We have left behind a rich legacy. We won so many tournaments and for four successive years from 1974 to 1978 we won the Grand Slam. We emerged as champions in local league, Behram-ud-Dowla, Kishen Pershad and Ghulam Ali tournaments. Late Vijaya Paul was a big inspiration and he astutely led the team along with MV Narasimha Rao. We had players who went on to perform exceedingly well for Hyderabad and Andhra Ranji teams till recently,’’ said Prasad, who was in the public relations department after his retirement from the game.

Prasad said there were seven Andhra Bank players, who were included in the South Zone team that played against the visiting England side in 1977.

Prasan Kumar, the former Andhra Ranji wicketkeeper, recalled that he cherishes every single moment while playing for the bank. “I had my up and downs, but I should say it taught me to be a good human being. With some wonderful cricketers in the team, it was difficult to find a place in the eleven. There was tremendous bonhomie in the team and I remember the matches against teams like Syndicate Bank, SBI and others. Playing in Andhra Bank was a huge honour,’’ he said.

Former Test left-arm spinner Venkatapathy Raju admitted that Andhra Bank helped him to develop into a good cricketer. “We had many outstanding cricketers in Andhra Bank in the 70s and 80s. It was a big learning experience while sharing the dressing room. For me it was a perfect launching pad for my international career,’’ he pointed out.

Raju’s Ranji spin partner Kanwaljit Singh too felt that playing for Andhra Bank was one of the best things to happen. “We had distinguished cricketers in the team. There was a lot of fun but at the same time when it came to matches, there was seriousness and the urge to perform well in all the tournaments. This helped us to be one of the best teams.’’

