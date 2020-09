Andhra BJP State-president Veerraju announces team

By | Published: 6:22 pm

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh state BJP president and MLC Somu Veerraju on Sunday announced office-bearers of the state committee.

The team:

State vice-presidents: Relangi Sridevi (Rajahmundry), Kaku Vijayalakshmi (Nellore), Malathi Rani (Eluru), Nimmaka Jayaraju (Parvatipuram), Pydi Venugopal (Srikakulam), P. Vishnukumar Raju (Visakhapatnam), Adinarayana Reddy (kadapa), Ravela Kishore Babu (Guntur), P. Surender Reddy (Nelloore) and Chandramouli (Kurnool).

State general secretaries: MLC PVN Madhav (Visakhapatnam), Vishnuvardhan Reddy (Hindupuram), Lokula Gandhi (Araku), Suryanarayana Raju (Kakinada) and N. Madhukar (organising general secretary–Vijayawada).

Treasurer and headquarters incharge: Satyamurthy (Vijayawada).

Seven State Morcha presidents and six spokespersons were also nominated to the state committee.

