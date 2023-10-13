Andhra CM directs officials to ensure quality medical treatment for people

By ANI Published Date - 10:28 PM, Fri - 13 October 23

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday directed the officials to ensure that people get quality medical treatment in Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha camps and directed them to take steps to set up a kidney research centre in Prakasam district and modern children’s hospitals in Vijayawada, Guntur and Visakhapatnam akin to the one established in Tirupati.

At a review meeting held by the Medical and Health Department at the Camp Office here on Friday, the Chief Minister said that the Aarogya Suraksha is a prestigious programme that would enhance the goodwill of not only the Government but also of the Health Department.

He directed the officials to pass special orders to District Collectors on this and allot more funds to organize the Suraksha camps systematically without any hitch.

Officials told him that so far 3,17,65,600 persons were treated in 5216 Aarogya Suraksha camps after conducting a survey on 1,22,69,512 families across the State. So far, 2841 girls have been found to have anaemic conditions and necessary medical treatment is being provided to them besides giving them nutritious food.

The Chief Minister said there should be no undue hurry in extending the medical treatment to the patients and at least two specialist doctors must be there in a team of four doctors who run the camps. Necessary awareness should be created among the people on using Aarogyasri services freely, he said, adding there should be no one in the State, who doesn’t know about the free use of Aarogyasri services.

“In addition to providing good facilities at the camps, officials should handhold the patients who need special treatment in hospitals and support them fully till their ailments are cured while special attention should be paid towards patients who are in need of long-term treatment,” he said, adding that the same support should be extended for the old patients too.

The Chief Minister stressed the need to support the patients even after discharge from hospitals through periodical check-ups and supply of free medicines and asked the officials to develop SOPs to support the patients not covered by Aarogyasri earlier. The government will release the necessary funds for this, he said.

Data on such patients should be collected in all village and ward secretariats while health camps are to be conducted at least in four secretariats every month in a mandal linking them with the village clinics and family doctors besides creating awareness among the people about these camps.

“There should be weekly reviews with me on the conduct of Arogya Suraksha camps,” he told them.

The officials said they have so far recognized 251 persons having defects by birth and such people are being specially treated.

Officials further informed him that they are taking steps to issue certificates to the differently abled persons at the Suraksha camps and make arrangements to provide pensions and issue medicines to the people who are seriously ill.

They also told him about the progress of works in hospitals under Nadu-Nedu and in the construction of new medical colleges and urban health clinics.

Medical and Health Minister V Rajani, CS Dr KS. Jawahar Reddy, Medical and Health Special CS (FAC) Ajay Jain and Secretary Manjula (Covid-19) D Hosmani, Health and Family Welfare Director J Nivas, APMSIDC VC and MD D Muralidhar and Chairman Dr B Chandrasekhara Reddy, Aarogyasri CEO Harinder Prasad, Secondary Health Director Dr S Venkateswar, Medical Education Director Dr DSVL Narasimham, Public Health Director Dr Rami Reddy, AP Medical Council Chairman Dr Sambasiva Reddy and other senior officials were among those present.Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) MT Krishna Babu participated in the review through video conference.