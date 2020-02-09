Andhra fight back, deny Hyderabad win in CK Nayudu Trophy

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 6:39 pm

Hyderabad: All-rounder Ajay Dev Goud (3/52) and pacer Ctl Rakshann (2/62) delivered with key strikes but a determined Andhra side secured a hard-fought draw against Hyderabad on the fourth and final day of the Col CK Nayudu Trophy Under-23 match at CSR Sharma College Ground, Ongole on Sunday.

Chasing Hyderabad’s target of 409, Andhra finished at 249/8 before the match was officially declared as a draw. The hosts were staring a defeat at 186/6 at one stage but the seventh-wicket pair of Prudhvi (12) and Subramanyam (40) frustrated Hyderabad attack close to 20 overs. The ninth wicket between Chvs Koushik and Prudhvi also played out 14 overs denying a Hyderabad win. The visitors bagged three points from the match.

Brief scores: Hyderabad 218 & 404 drew with Andhra 214 & 249/8 in 86 overs (Yara Sandeep 47, Subramanyam 40, Ajay Dev Goud 3/52).

