Andhra govt announces Rs 50-lakh ex-gratia each to kin of deceased

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government announced Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia each to the families of those who lost their lives in the fire at a hotel being used as a COVID-19 facility in Vijayawada on Sunday morning.

At least 10 people lost their lives in the incident, according to the Vijayawada Police.

According to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy also ordered an in-depth probe into the accident and directed authorities to take steps to ensure better medical services to the victims of the accident.

The Chief Minister assured to provide necessary help and support to the families affected by the incident.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the loss of the lives in the fire mishap and spoke to Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy over the phone and enquired about the accident.

The Chief Minister explained that the fire accident took place in the hotel which was taken on lease and run by a private hospital to treat COVID patients.

He said that rescue measures are taking place and the ex-gratia amount of Rs 50 lakh has been announced. The Prime Minister extended all the possible help and assured support to the families of the victims.

