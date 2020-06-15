Andhra Legislative Council Election to be held on July 6

By | Published: 5:52 pm

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced that the polls for a vacant seat in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council will be held on July 6.

“Bye Election to Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council by the members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs). Polling on 6th July 2020. Last Date of making nominations: June 25 2020,” the Press Information Bureau (PIB) tweeted.

A press release by the EC said that the election is being held to fill one “casual vacancy” in the State Legislative Council since a member Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad resigned on March 9. His term was scheduled to end on March 29, 2023.

The Commission has also directed the chief secretary of Andhra Pradesh to depute a senior officer from the state to ensure that the extant instructions regarding COVID-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for conducting the elections.

