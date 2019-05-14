Andhra Pradesh: 17-yr-old girl dies as ferris wheel cabin crashes

By | Published: 1:58 pm

Andhra Pradesh: A 17-year-old girl died on Tuesday in Paderu agency area in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam district, when a cabin fell off a Ferris wheel.

Paderu area was celebrating a tribal festival to honour the presiding tribal goddess Modakondamma, when at 12:30 am one of the cabins of Ferris wheel came crashing down on the ground as a result of malfunctioning of screws.

This mishap led to the death of Busala Bhavani and injured two other girls, who accompanied the deceased.

Paderu Sub-Inspector Ramarao told ANI, “The deceased has been identified as Busala Bhavani, daughter of Rajababu. A case has been registered under section 304(2) of IPC and an investigation is underway.”