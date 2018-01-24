Andhra Pradesh has achieved all-round development, says Governor

By | Published: 8:28 pm 8:56 pm

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh had achieved all-round development during the 43-month period since bifurcation of the state, Governor ESL Narasimhan has said.

Talking to reporters at the Andhra University Senate Hall here on Wednesday, he said he was happy that he could interact with vice-chancellors of all universities in Andhra Pradesh. The Chief Minister was according top priority to education to make the State a knowledge hub, he said. Higher education was very important along with primary and secondary education and the teachers should train every student to acquire skills in new sectors and serve the society with their innovative skills, he opined. Students should also be encourage to take part in ODF, Swachh Bharat and other social service programmes, he added.

Narasimhan said that biometric attendance would help assess the performance of the teachers and students. All universities had digital libraries apart from digitalisation and they should work to achieve good rank, to turn AP into a State of Excellence, he said.

The Governor released a book `Ways to succeed in an interview for your dream job’, authored by Dr. Venkatrao on the occasion.

HRD minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao, AP State Council of Higher Education chairman Vijaya Raju, AU Vice-Chancellor G Nageswara Rao, Incubation Centre CEO Prof. Valli Kumari and others were present.