Andhra Pradesh: Araku becomes a new district

By | AP Bureau | Published: 6:39 pm

Visakhapatnam: The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet which met recently has approved the formation of three new districts in the State — Araku, Machilipatnam and Gurajala.

Though there was no official announcement on this, the government had recently sanctioned three medical colleges for Machilipatnam, Araku and Gurajala which have high illiteracy rate and lacked medical facilities. Though it would cost over Rs 500 crore for establishing a medical college with hospital, the Medical Council of India will bear up to 60 per cent of the expenditure if such colleges were set up in backward areas and this had prompted the State government to form three new districts there.

