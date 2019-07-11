Andhra Pradesh budget session from July 12

By | Published: 7:31 pm

Amaravati: The budget session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislature would commence here on July 12. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday called on Governor E S L Narasimhan at Vijayawada, where the latter was on a day-long visit, and briefed him about it.

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath will present the general budget at 11 am on July 12 while Agriculture Minister K Kanna Babu will present the agriculture budget. The Chief Minister also discussed other issues that could come up for discussion in the session.

Assembly Speaker Tammineni Seetaram held a high-level meeting with Chief Secretary L V Subrahmanyam, Special Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and Secretaries of various departments and reviewed the preparedness.

“The session should be conducted in a realistic manner and make people feel that the House conducted meaningful discussions on various issues.

Every member will get an opportunity to speak on issues of public importance,” the Speaker said.

He said the elected representatives and officials should work as a team and enhance the prestige of the Legislature. Subrahmanyam said about 10-12 Bills could come up for consideration of the House during the session. The Speaker separately reviewed the security arrangements for the session with senior police officials. He directed that only 500 visitors be allowed entry into the Legislature premises everyday.