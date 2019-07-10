Andhra Pradesh budget session to be held till July 30

By | Published: 5:00 pm

Amaravati: The Budget session of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly that commences here Thursday would be held till July 30, with 14 working days.

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath would present the annual budget for 2019-20 to the House at 11 am on July 12.

This would be followed by a budget presentation on agriculture sector by minister K Kanna Babu.

The ruling YSR Congress has lined up over 20 items, including its flagship welfare schemes, for discussion in the Assembly while the government would come up with at least 10 Bills for legislation.

The Business Advisory Committee of the Assembly met here Wednesday under the chairmanship of Speaker Tammineni Seetaram and finalised the agenda.

While Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy attended the BAC meeting, Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu gave it a miss and instead sent his deputy leader K Atchannaidu.

The TDP wanted a discussion on the prevailing drought situation in the state and also the alleged attacks on its workers by the YSRC.

Talking to reporters after the BAC meeting, Agriculture Minister Kanna Babu said the Chief Minister agreed to conduct the session for any number of days to discuss any issue, provided the debate was meaningful.

“We are ready for discussion on any issue that the opposition party intends to raise in the Assembly.

In fact, the Chief Minister is setting a new tradition of giving the opposition party full opportunity to raise and debate any issue in the House, but the TDP is not in a position to list out the issues it wants to take up,” Kanna Babu said.

The TDP was particular only on discussing the law and order situation in the state, he added.