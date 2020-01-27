Andhra Pradesh cabinet approves decision to abolish legislative council

By | Published: 12:07 pm

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh cabinet on Monday approved the decision to abolish the legislative council.

This information was shared by YSRCP MLA Gudivada Amaranth to ANI.

The Council has already sent a decentralisation bill to the Select Committee.

The Telugu Desam Party is boycotting today’s session against the abolishing of the council. TDP is alleging that the ruling party is poaching the MLCs.

