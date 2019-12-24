Andhra Pradesh Cabinet may meet in Vizag on Dec 27

By | Published: 5:42 pm

Visakhapatnam: The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet may hold its meeting here on December 27 to decide on the three capitals of the State.

With the GN Rao committee also suggesting the same in its 25-page report to the government recently, the cabinet is likely to approve it at its meeting, likely to be held in this port-cum-steel city to avoid heat in Amaravati where protests are going on for the past few days in the name of farmers after Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy mooted the three capital cities –legislative capital at Amaravati, executive capital in Visakhapatnam and High Court at

Kurnool in a bid to decentralise power and develop all three regions–North Andhra, coastal Andhra, and Rayalaseema uniformly.

Besides the capitals issue, the cabnet isalso expected to address the protests in Amaravati to come out with concrete proposals.

The TDP government when it came to power in 2014, held its first Cabinet meeting at the Andhra University here and the YSR Congress Party government now is likely to hold it again on Friday.

