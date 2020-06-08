Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister for comprehensive land survey

By | Published: 4:07 pm

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed the officials to conduct a comprehensive land survey and carry it out in three phases on a priority basis to bring in transparency in all land deals and said that the data should be digitalised. The comprehensive land survey would be taken up at village secretariat level and data would be digitalised to keep the record clean and transparent besides avoiding duplication.

During a review meeting of Revenue Department, chaired by the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy here on Monday the officials had told about the steps being initiated for a comprehensive land survey. The officials have explained to the Chief Minister about the need for a comprehensive land survey which will be conducted at village secretariat level. Mobile courts will be pressed into service to address any disputes or problems.

The details of the survey would be digitalised from time to time and stored and will be encrypted to avoid any manipulation. The data will be stored at different locations as a safety measure. In the digitalised mode, transfer and sale of land would be easy and the auto mutation process will bring in transparency into the transactions showing land ownership details. The officials have explained to the Chief Minister about the working of Karn’s networking. They have shown him how it works and how it avoids duplication.

The Chief Minister had given the nod and asked them to take up the survey on a priority basis and take it up in three phases. The teams should be fanned out with mandal as a unit and take up the survey, he said.

Advisor to the Chief Minister Ajay Kallam, Principal Secretary, Land and Endowments, Usha Rani and other officials participated in the meeting.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .