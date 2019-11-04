Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary LV Subramaniam transferred

By | Published: 4:24 pm

Hyderabad: In a sudden turn of developments, Andhra Pradesh government has issued orders transferring Chief Secretary LV Subramaniam as the Director General of Human Resources Development Institute based in Bapatla. He was asked to hand over the charge to the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA), according to the order issued on Monday.

The transfer, which caught the official circles by surprise, was issued by Praveen Prakash, principal secretary GAD. The transfer, sources said, was the culmination of internal tussles among the IAS officers in Andhra Pradesh.

It was only two days ago a senior IAS officer wrote to the Chief Secretary complaining about ‘inappropriate and arrogant’ behavior of Praveen Prakash. This letter released to the media created a sensation and within 48 hours, the Chief Secretary has been transferred.

