Andhra Pradesh clocks record single-day high of 2,432 COVID-19 cases

By | Published: 5:40 pm

Amaravati: A new record high of 2,432 fresh cases of coronavirus were reported in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday as the state’s aggregate shot past the 35,000 mark while 44 deaths took the overall toll in the state to 452.

The latest bulletin said 805 coronavirus patients have been discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours.

The aggregate number of discharges now stood at 18,378, leaving 16,621 active cases in the state, the bulletin said.

With the addition of 2,432 new cases, the tally of infections rose to 35,451.

Guntur district reported 468 fresh Covid-19 cases, a record high in a district in a day so far.

Kurnool district tops the state in the overall number of cases with 4,226, after 403 were added anew in the last 24 hours.

The Covid-19 toll was nine each in Anantapuramu and West Godavari districts in the last 24 hours, followed by five in Kurnool, four each in Chittoor, East Godavari and Visakhapatnam.

Kadapa, Krishna and Prakasam registered two new casualties each while SPS Nellore, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram reported one each.

On Wednesday, the state crossed the 12 lakh mark in the number of samples tested, with a total of 12.17 lakh at the rate of 22,808 per million population and a positivity rate of 2.91 per cent.

As thousands of cases were being added daily for the past few days, the recovery rate fell to 51.84 per cent, according to government data.