Andhra Pradesh corona tally at 1980, 2 more districts cross 100 mark

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh’s see-saw battle with COVID-19 saw the weekend close with 50 new cases on Sunday. The death toll further increased with one more death reported from the Kurnool district. Andhra Pradesh’s nodal officer reported that the cumulative tally of COVID-19 cases in the state touched 1,980 by Sunday morning.

Of the 8,666 samples tested, 50 positive cases were detected in the 24 hours ending 10 a.m., Sunday. Chittoor district reported 16 cases the highest numbers in AP, followed by Kurnool with 13 new cases. Six cases were detected in the Guntur district and five cases each were reported from Anantapur and Nellore districts respectively. The Prakasam district had only two cases in the past 24 hours while Kadapa, Krishna, and Visakhapatnam districts registered one case each. No new cases were reported from four of the state’s 13 districts.

Meanwhile, the death toll increased to 45, following the death of one person in the Kurnool district. The preceding 24 hours also saw 38 persons discharged from hospitals after they were declared totally cured of COVID-19. With this, the number of cured in the state stands at 925 people. Consequently, there are 1,010 active cases in Andhra Pradesh as of Sunday.

On Saturday, the state’s active cases tally had dipped below the 1,000-mark and with only 43 cases detected, Andhra Pradesh had reported it’s lowest daily tally of COVID-19 cases in weeks.

Kurnool district’s cumulative tally tops the state list at 553, followed by Guntur and Krishna districts with 376 and 338 cases respectively. Seven of the state’s 13 districts did not report any new cases in the last 24 hours.

