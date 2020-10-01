Andhra Pradesh Covid tally breaches 7 lakh mark

By | Published: 11:41 pm

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Covid tally crossed the seven lakh mark on Thursday to reach 7,00,235 cases with 6,751 new positive cases, even as recoveries continue to outnumber fresh infections.

East Godavari district continues to log the highest number of infections, 986, swelling the district’s tally to 98,160.

Among other places, Chittoor accounted for 888 infections, followed by Prakasam (783), West Godavari (753), Guntur (594), Nellore (472), Krishna (424) and Anantapur (333).

Prakasam district is just 1,000 cases shy of the 50,000 mark.

Meanwhile, active Covid cases in the southern state currently stand at 57,858 with all the districts batting active cases below 10,000.

East Godavari is dealing with the highest number of active cases at 9,380, followed by Prakasam 7,384 and others.

In the past 24 hours, 41 more Covid patients succumbed to the virus, increasing the statewide toll to 5,869.

The positive development of recoveries outnumbering infections continues in AP with 7,297 more recoveries, propelling the total recoveries to 6.3 lakh.

