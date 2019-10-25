Andhra Pradesh: CPM demands criminal action on land grabbers

By | Published: 6:08 pm

Visakhapatnam: The CPI(M) has strongly condemned the dissolution of the SIT constituted by the erstwhile Telugu Desam Government on the land scams in Andhra Pradesh, amounting to thousands of acres of land and called for criminal action on culprits who indulged in land grabbing and tampering of land records.

Talking to reporters here on Friday, CPM State Secretariat member Ch. Narasinga Rao noted that the present Jaganmohan Reddy government has constituted a new SIT. “This move of forming a new SIT is a futile exercise and goes against the interests of the state and its people.

CPI(M) demands, the State Government, that the report submitted by the earlier SIT team be made public immediately and criminal action must be initiated on the accused,” he stated.

Recalling that the erstwhile TDP government had constituted a committee under IPS Officer Vineeth Brijlal on the huge land scam, he said that the committee had inquired into the thousands of acres of land scam, and submitted its report to the then state government but the latter did not initiate any action on the report. “The present YSRCP Government has now replaced a new committee after dissolving the earlier committee.. This act of the state government raises many questions and apprehensions. The earlier committee had in-service employees as its members. Now the new committee has retired officers as its members which gives an impression that the approach towards the issue is very casual. The earlier government had delayed the action on the report of the committee, thereby protected its own party members who are involved in the land scam. Now the present government also is

trying to protect its own party members who are involved in the scam.

This is a very derogatory step, which will only cause loss of faith of the people, on SIT,” he opined.

City Secretary Gangarao recalled that the previous SIT had submitted a 1300 page report to the government. The SIT committee had confirmed with the respective survey numbers that the records pertaining to Kommadi area alone 6000 acres have been tampered. It also reported that, another 4000 acres of land records have been identified as having been tampered and hence no transactions must take place with respect to these lands. The report also stated that, 43 NOCs pertaining to 250 acres of land must be cancelled immediately and the said lands must be included in schedule 22A. “The TDP government did not initiate any action. On the other hand it made a mockery of the SIT report by leaving the actual culprits and identifying the then Bhilmli MRO,Rama Rao as being the culprit . They also suspended him and again reinstated him. Several other tahsildars, surveyors, and other revenue officials are identified as having been involved in the scam, but no action has been taken against them, lest the involvement of the TDP leaders surfaces. Therefore CPI(M) demandsthe present government that action must be initiated as per the report submitted by the earlier SIT,” he said.

