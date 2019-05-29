Andhra Pradesh districts to increase from 13 to 25

By | AP Bureau | Published: 10:41 pm

Visakhapatnam: The number of districts in Andhra Pradesh State will be increased from the present 13 to 25, at the rate of one district per every Lok Sabha seat.

This will be in keeping with the promise of YSR Congress Party president YS Jaganmohan Reddy during his Praja Sankalpa Yatra and election meetings.

Though there will not be any official announcement immediately, the officials had already prepared proposals for the 12 new districts of Anakapalle, Araku ( both in Visakhapatnam district), Amalapauram, Rajahmundry (East Godavari), Narsapuram (West Godavari), Vijayawada (Krishna district), Narsaraopeta, Bapatla (Guntur), Tirupati (Chittoor), Rajampeta (Kadapa), Nandyala (Kurnool) and Hindupur (Anantapur district). A separate district for the tribal belt connecting the Srikakulam and Vizianagaram district to include Araku is on the cards, it is learnt.