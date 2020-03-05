Andhra Pradesh: Fire accident in Visakhapatnam steel plant

By | Published: 2:19 pm

Visakhapatnam: There was a minor fire incident in the Raw Material Handling Plant – RMHP area building inside the Visakhapatnam steel plant in the early hours of Thursday when two small coal conveyors CC 53 and CC 131 which were feeding to Boiler coal crusher.

The fire was immediately contained and extinguished and there was no major damage to plant machinery, according to a spokesman of the steel plant.

The production did not not get affected as supply was maintained through alternate route. The damaged conveyor was replaced within hours of the occurrence of the fire, he said.

