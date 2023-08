| Andhra Pradesh Four Killed As Bus Plunges Gorge Near Paderu

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:18 PM, Sun - 20 August 23

Visakhapatnam: Four persons were killed and many were sustained injuries when a bus in which they were travelling plunged into a 100-feet valley near Paderu Ghat road view point in Visakhaptnam on Sunday.

The incident happened when bus was going from Paderu- Chodavaram with 60 passengers.

More details are awaited.