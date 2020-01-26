Andhra Pradesh: Four MLCs skip TDLP meeting

By | AP Bureau | Published: 8:33 pm

Amaravati: Four members of AP Legislative Council abstained from the Telugu Desam Legislature Party meeting held on Sunday, much to the chagrin of the TDP president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

The TDP has 32 members in the Council and the TDLP was convened on the day to discuss the proposed scrapping of the council by the State government. Saraswati, Prabhakar, Tippeswami and Sastrucherla Vijayaramaraju did not attend and they were said to have cited personal reasons for their absence.

Already, TDP MLC Dokka Manikya Varaprasad has resigned from the Council last week while two other TDP MLCs Potula Suneeta and Sivanatha Reddy openly came out against their party criticising Chandrababu for opposing the decentralisation Bill.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter