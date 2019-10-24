Andhra Pradesh: Freedom fighter Visalakshi passes away

By | Published: 4:37 pm

Visakhapatnam: Veteran freedom fighter Rupakula Visalakshi, 94, passed away here at the nature cure hospital where she had been undergoing treatment for some time, on Thursday.

She is survived by a son and two daughter.

Born in Maharanipeta in the city, Visalakshi joined the freedom struggle as a child along with her father Sishtla Dakshinamurthy, husband Subrahmanyam and father-in-law Ramakrishnaiah. She actively took part in the Salt Satyagraha and Quit India agitation. She was arrested and served in prisons at Rajahmundry and Bellary.

She belongs to the last generation of those who took part in the freedom movement.

