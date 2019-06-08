Andhra Pradesh gets its first woman Deputy CM

By | Published: 7:48 pm

Visakhapatnam: North Andhra got its due in the new YSR Congress Party government headed by YS Jaganmohan Reddy, after four MLAs from the region were sworn-in and key portfolios allotted to them on Saturday.

It is for the first time a woman, that too from Schedule Tribe, has become a Deputy Chief Minister in Pamula Pushpa Srivani from Kurupam constituency of Vizianagaram district. She will be incharge of Tribal Welfare, with north Andhra representing the majority of Girijans spread over the three districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Visakhapatnam in the Eastern Ghats close to Odisha border. She was rewarded by Jagan as she reportedly refused to yield to allurement and pressure during the previous Telugu Desam Party government unlike other legislators from the region late Kidari Sarveswara Rao of Araku Valley and Giddi Eswari of Paderu and supported Jagan all along. She and her husband even survived attacks from the TDP factions in the process.

Similar is the case of Dharmana Krishna Das, brother of former Minister and senior leader Dharmana Prasada Rao, who got the Cabinet berth ahead of the latter. Prasada Rao was in Congress for some time before joining the YSRCP. Das pledged his support to Jagan from the early days of the party and will now hold the important portfolio of Roads and Buildings.

Senior politician Botsa Satyanarayana was also inducted into the Cabinet and serve as Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister. His entry into the YSRCP about four years ago was opposed by the then Bobbili MLA Sujay Krishna Rangarao who joined the TDP and later became a Minister. Botsa, represents the Toorpu Kapu BC community.

Murthamsetti Srinivasa Rao of Bheemunipatnam in Visakhapatnam district, who hails from Kapu community was said to have been assured of important position by YSRCP which saw him leave TDP and join it on the eve of the elections. He is more popular as Avanti Srinivasa Rao as he runs the Avanti group of engineering and pharmacy colleges in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. He entered politics in 2009 through Chiranjeevi’s Praja Rajyam Party, winning from Bheemunipatnam. Just before 2014 elections, he joined TDP and won from Anakapalle to become a Member of Parliament. A non-controversial leader, he will be in charge of Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement in the State.