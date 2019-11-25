Andhra Pradesh govt launches call centre for corruption-related complaints

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy also released a poster in this regard, in an event where State Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister Botsa Satyanarayana, state DGP and Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials were present.

By Author  |  Published: 25th Nov 2019  3:48 pm
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy with other government officials during the event, in Amaravati.

Amaravati: The Government of Andhra Pradesh has launched a separate call centre to receive complaints regarding corruption.

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy inaugurated the 14400 citizen helpline number at his camp office.

Reddy also released a poster in this regard, in an event where State Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister Botsa Satyanarayana, state DGP Gautam Sawang and Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials were present.

The CM first made a call to the helpline number and inquired about its functioning. He ordered that complete investigation on any complaint should be done within 15 days of receiving the complaint.