Andhra Pradesh presents welfare budget

Amaravati: The annual budget for the year 2020-21 with an outlay of Rs 2.25 lakh crore was introduced in Andhra Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday.

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath who presented his second budget which accords top priority to welfare and development, in a row, said the entire outlay of the budget is Rs 2,24, 789.18 crore has social welfare, agriculture and health sectors along with water resources sectors taking the major share.

The revenue expenditure is estimated at Rs.1.84 lakh crore and the capital expenditure at Rs 44, 392.65 crore. The budget estimates show a decrease of 1.4 per cent over the previous year estimates due to major economic slowdown during the COVID-19 pandemic. The revenue deficit is put around Rs. 18,434.14 crore and the Fiscal Deficit at around Rs. 48,295.58 crore.

As expected, welfare got the lion’s share. Rs 11,891 crore was allocated for agriculture while and Medical and Health got Rs 11,489 crore. YSR Aarogyasri, Nadu Nedu hospitals, setting up of 11,000 YSR Clinics, fleet of 104 and 108 ambulance vehicles, YSR Kanti Velugu, Smart health cards and others come under the health sector.

Water resources was given Rs 11,805.85 crore. The Secondary and Intermediate education, which includes Amma Vodi, Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, Jagananna Goru Mudda, was allocated Rs. 22,604 crore and higher education which includes Jagananna Vidya Deevena and Jagananna Deevena got Rs 2,277 crore while Nadu Nedu Mana Badi, Rs 3,000 crore was allocated.

The allocation for agriculture covers Rythu Bharosa, Dr YSR Free Crop Insurance, Zero interest loans, establishing of 11,158 Rythu Bharosa Kendralu (RBKs), setting up of YSR Agri Testing Labs (147) and four coding centres for quality testing of agriculture inputs. Price Stabiisation Fund (PSF) of Rs 3,000 crore is set up while Animal Husbandry and Fisheries got Rs 1,279.78 crore allocations.

For Housing for the poor, 30 lakh houses would be built with an outlay of Rs. 8,000 crore. Women and Child Development gets Rs 3456 crore and Rs 1365.08 crore towards zero interest loans for SHG women. Rs 16,000 crore are earmarked for YSR Pension Kanuka. YSR Cheyutha gets Rs 3,000 crores, and YSR Aasara gets Rs 6,300 crores. Jagananna Vidya Deevena and Jagananna Vasathi Devena gets Rs 5,009 crore.

Other allocations include, Vahana Mitra (Rs 275.52 cores), YSR Nethanna Nestham ( Rs 200 crores), Jagananna Thodu ( Rs 930 crores), Jagananna Chedodu (Rs 247 cores) Kapu Nestham (Rs 350 crores), YSR Law Nestham Rs 12.75 cores), Youth Welfare and Skill Development (Rs

856.62 crores), Rural Development 16, 710.38 crores, Irrigation ( Rs 11, 805.85 crores).

On the development and infrastructure front, Rs 2,075.56 crore was allocated for industrial development. Kadapa Steel Plant work is in progress and the government is committed for inclusive economic growth and employment generation. Ramayapatnam port will be developed on Land Lord Model in an extent of 802 acres with an estimated cost of Rs 3,736 crore in the first phase.

Bhavanapadu port will also be developed on similar lines and 800 acres of land will be acquired and in the first phase Rs 3,200 crore was allocated.

Visakhapatnam International Airport at Bhogapuram will be developed under PPP in an extent of 2,203 acres, with 293 acres for commercial and residential development and the Government has retained 500 acres for future development.

As on March 31, 2020, 31,202 MSMEs with a proposed investment of Rs 9,842 crore employing 1,07, 583 persons have filed papers for clearance while 229 large and mega industries with Rs 37, 582 crore investment and having an employment potential of 55,368 people have filed papers. The government will develop 140.11 km Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) and the allocation for Transport and R &B was pegged t Rs 6,588.63 cores. The AP Roads and Bridges Reconstruction Project for development of state highways and bridges and State Mandal Connectivity and Rural Connectivity Improvement Project (APMCRCIP) connecting district and mandal head quarters. About 3,104 km and 479 bridges will be covered under these projects.

For energy sector, Rs 6,984.73 crores are allocated and the government is committed to provide low cost quality power supply to all consumers round the clock. The sub plan for Scheduled Castes for the year is Rs 15, 735.68 crore, for Scheduled Tribes is Rs 5,177.54 crores, for BCs it is Rs 25,

331.29 crores and for Minorities it is Rs 2,050.23 crore.

