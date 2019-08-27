Andhra Pradesh govt to honour sportspersons on Sept 29

By | Special Correspondent | Published: 6:43 pm

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh government will celebrate National Sports Day on a grand scale on September 29 by honouring sports persons who brought laurels to the State.

Announcing this during a video conference with Collectors on Tuesday, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy said all the medalists of national level events would be honoured. At the international level, seniors who won gold would get Rs 5 lakh, silver medallists Rs 4 lakh and Rs 3 lakh for bronze, for the national-level events winners, it would be

Rs 1.25 lakh for gold, Rs 75,000 for silver and Rs 50,000 for bronze medallists.

He also announced that autorickshaw walas and taxiwalas who are owners of their vehicles would be identified and paid Rs 10,000 from September end. On the occasion of World Fisheries Day on November 21, fishermen who own boats would be paid Rs.10,000 each for the ban period..

Similarly, each handloom waver family would be paid Rs 24,000 a year and Amma Vodi programme would be implemented from January 20.

As earlier announced, Nyeebrahmins, tailors and dhobis who have shops would be given Rs 10,000 each and 25 lakh house pattas would be given away on Ugadi day. Agrigold victims would be repaid their money from September, he stated.

The Chief Minister also advised issuing receipt for every complaint filed during `Spandana’ grievance cell programme.

