Andhra Pradesh hikes liquor rates

By | Published: 7:12 pm

Visakhapatnam: Liquor in Andhra Pradesh will be 25 per cent costlier when the wine shops open in the State on Monday.

This is in keeping with the government policy to introduce prohibition in phases.

Only exclusive shops for alcohol will sell liquor while strictly implementing the social distance clause with not more than five customers present at a time.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .